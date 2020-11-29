IND vs AUS | 2nd ODI Takeaways: Steven Smith's Sunday special and India's toothless powerplay bowling

India's toothless Powerplay trail

What's common between India's last four ODIs apart from the defeats? Their powerless powerplay performances and inability to make early inroads. 51/0, 65/0, 52/0, 54/0, this is how opponents have fared against India in the last four games in the first 10 overs of the game. Today again, India conceded 59 runs and didn't possess the potential to pick a wicket in the first 10 overs giving too much width and lacking plans to counter Australia's attacking intent. In fact, India's powerplay woes have stretched for far too long as in the last 14 games, they have struck only five times.

Quite naturally, the powerplay sets the tone of the game and this is where India have been lacking with Jasprit Bumrah and Shami failing to strike early. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been missed greatly as he could make the new ball talk but his frequent injuries have made him unavailable more often than not. India's poor start also renders their spinners ineffective as there is no pressure on batsmen at all, and it's a whole lot of difference bowling with a side 50-2 and 60-0 as the batters can take the attack to the spin bowlers. India will need to find a solution for their toothless Powerplay displays soon otherwise the batsmen need to be ready to chase more than 300, at times even 340-plus totals.

Steven Smith's Sunday special in Sydney

Steve Smith, you beauty. Well, that's not generally what you associate with the Aussie Test batting god but in the second ODI against India, it was a sheer delight to see Smith use his delicate touch, wrists and hand-eye coordination to everyone's exuberance. The 40th over by Bumrah symbolized the genius. So, on the very first ball, Bumrah balls a slower delivery and Smith, who had declared to have 'found his hands' uses his delicate touch to time the ball on the up and place the ball past the backward point to beat the sweeper.

Bumrah bounces back with two fast deliveries that are dots but then Smith puts his supple wrists to work as he glances the ball past short fine dragging from outside off to awe one and all. Smith makes the world's leading white-ball bowler dance to his tunes sans an iota of risk. The very next over, he beautifully lofts Chahal with a shot as straight as an arrow to smash the sightscreen hard. Smith's rise in ODIs can be attributed to him batting in top-order since 2014 as his average rose from 20.73 to 50.57 from being underutilized in the middle-order. The hallmark of his twin 62-ball centuries this series has been how attacking he has been - be it running between the wickets - or going for fours and sixes and is answering his critics who thought he was an inferior white-ball player.