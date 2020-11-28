Sandeep Lamichhane tests positive for COVID-19

Today at 12:55 PM
Nepal spinner Sandeep Lamichhane, who recently signed a deal with Big Bash League franchise Hobart Hurricanes, has tested positive for Coronavirus after developing body ache in the last few days. However, the young Nepal spinner has revealed that he is recovering and will soon return to the field.
With the Covid-19 pandemic expanding its range with the second wave, the cricket world hasn’t been left behind either. Yesterday the report came out that the seventh Pakistan player tested positive for the virus, with Nepal’s Sandeep Lamichhane later revealing that he also contracted the virus.
“It’s my sincere duty to tell you all that I have been tested positive for COVID-19. I had some body aches since Wednesday. But my health is improving a little bit now. If all goes well, I will return to the field again. Keep me in your prayers,” Lamichhane wrote on his Twitter handle.
He is not the only one to have contracted the virus among the Nepal cricketers who were supposed to participate in a training camp at Tribhuvan University Stadium in Kathmandu. Captain Gyanendra Malla, vice-captain Dipendra Singh Airee and batsman Rohit Paudel in addition to staff member Pradeep Lama also contracted the virus.
The spinner recently signed with Hobart Hurricanes, having previously featured for Melbourne Stars. Now his participation depends on his recovery. The Hurricanes are yet to release a statement regarding the same.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.