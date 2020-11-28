IND vs AUS | No excuse for India's poor fielding, hopefully it was one-off, opines Aakash Chopra 

Indian fielding is generally top-notch but that was certainly not the case in the first ODI against Australia at SCG as the Men in Blue were quite sluggish in the field. There were misjudgments in running for catches, few chances dropped, and a run-out opportunity missed too. There were at least, four chances which can be put down as drops by Indian fielders and as a result, Australian batsmen went bonkers to pile up a mammoth 374 on board with the help of Aaron Finch and Steven Smith centuries and a brilliant cameo by Glenn Maxwell at the end, which was too much for the tourists as they lost the game by 66 runs.