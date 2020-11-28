IND vs AUS | Indian players fined 20 percent of their match fees for slow over-rate in 1st ODI

Indian players have been fined 20 percent after they were found guilty of maintaining a slow over-rate during the first ODI against Australia at SCG. Fans were also left livid with the game as it kept going on and it was found that Virat Kohli's men were one over short of the target.

International cricket finally returned back to Australia after a long time due to Covid-19 with fans also present in the stadium but the slow over-rate in the first ODI between India and Australia played a major spoilsport. The players were not only maintained a slow over-rate but were very sluggish on the field as they seemed to struggle to come in terms with the intensity of One-day internationals.

Virat Kohli's men were handed over a 20 percent fine from their match fees while Australia escaped the punishment though they were also quite slow in completing their quota of overs.

An ICC statement read: “India players have been fined 20 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against Australia in the first ODI in Sydney on Friday. David Boon of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Virat Kohli’s side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

“In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time. Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.”

Steve Smith, who had made a brilliant century, after the game had stated that it felt like a game that kept going on for all day and was his longest ODI game.

“Good question, it felt like it went all day. It was the longest 50 overs in the field I’ve ever had, that’s for sure. I don’t know what to put that down to. Obviously a few people came on the field in the first innings which took a bit of time and I think they (India) went 45 minutes over the scheduled time and we were something similar," Smith told Fox Cricket post-game.

“I don’t know why. I’m not sure. It certainly felt like a long time out there.”

India and Australia will now clash with each other in the second ODI at SCG on Sunday. It will be a must-win game for India as Australia have already taken a lead of 1-0 in the three-match series.