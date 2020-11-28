IND vs AUS | From a viewers point, slow over-rate not the best look for the game, opines Adam Zampa

Adam Zampa has opined that the slow pace at which the first ODI between India and Australia was played doesn't make up for a good watching experience for the viewers. He added that he does not want to make any excuses for slow over-rate but it is really hard to imitate the pressure of ODI cricket.

The first ODI between India and Australia went much past the stipulated time for the game as both the teams bowled their overs at a slow over-rate. This would not be of massive concern to India, the slower of the two teams, as they have already qualified for the 2023 World Cup being the hosts, but it could be an issue for Australia. According to the rules, one point will be deducted from the tally for the delay of each over while calculation of over-rate at the end of the contest.

Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa insisted that something has to be done about slow over-rates as it is not a good advertisement for the game.

"I don't know what the ruling should be, or if there should be punishment, but something definitely has to be done about it. From a viewers' point of view it's probably not the best look for the game," Zampa said as quoted by ESPN.

Suggesting one factor responsible for low intensity on the field, Zampa stated that it was difficult to replicate the pressure of the international game in practice.

"I wouldn't want to make excuses but it's really hard to imitate the pressure of one-day cricket and the best way to do it was when you are together as a squad and you do fielding sessions and the intensity of the training is at that international standard," he said.

Although Zampa bowled really well to end with the match figures of 4 for 54, he was guilty of one of the dropped chances when he gave Virat Kohli a life on 1. However, the drop didn’t prove to be too costly as the Indian skipper was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood after scoring run a ball 21. Zampa stated that it was the ‘worst’ feeling in the world.

"It's literally the worst feeling in the world. Each run you start to feel it after that, but from my point of view I was pretty keen to try and make amends with the ball. Fortunately, I didn't end up having to bowl to him but it's one of those things, you have to want the next ball to come to you and also want the ball and try and get the wicket as well," he added.