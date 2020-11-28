Don’t think there has been a greater cricketer than Kohli in India, asserts Ramachandra Guha

Back in 2017, when Ramachandra Guha resigned from the role as a member of the Committee of Administrators, blaming the superstar culture syndrome in Indian cricket apart from COA head Vinod Rai’s imposing decision making. The letter he wrote to the BCCI was a damning indictment of everything that the board resisted and Kohli’s excessive power was one of it. However, Guha hasn’t taken anything away from the cult of Virat Kohli stating that the Delhite is the greatest Indian cricketing phenomenon, even more than a certain little fella from Mumbai who dominated the cricketing circuit for 24 years.