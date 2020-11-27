Twitter reacts to Starc facepalming in frustration after Cummins messes up simple catch

Today at 4:35 PM
The fielding standard of both the teams dropped by a huge margin with a combined drop of six catches that left anyone watching the game bewildered. However, possibly no drop was more hilarious than the one by Pat Cummins, who made a total mess of the catch on the ropes, leaving Starc frustrated.
India’s innings in the first half can be divided into three parts - intent, drop and rise. After starting in a very un-India like fashion, scoring 50 runs in four overs, India saw their nightmare coming true. Josh Hazlewood reminded everyone why it was indeed wrong to leave him out for the World Cup last year, while sending the Indian top-order back to the hut.
Things could have gone complicated had Shikhar Dhawan not batted out of skin with an impressive Hardik Pandya for company. However, had it not been for Cummins’ mess up at the boundary ropes, Australia would have nudged ahead much earlier, which was not to be the case.
In the 24th Over, Mitchell Starc bowled a short delivery to the Delhite who pulled the ball to the fine leg where Cummins was stationed. It was an easy catch that would’ve been gobbled straight up but then as MS Dhoni would say, the easy catches are the most difficult ones to hold onto.
Dhawan, who had dropped a sitter early in the innings, should have been a goner by then but Cummins made a total mess of it. The floodlights came on his way as he failed to judge the direction of the ball completely. Dhawan received a life but Starc was not one bit impressed. His facepalm said the story as the Delhite flashed a beaming smile.
Cummins drops Dhawan
When you're going at tens you need the backing in the field...— Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) November 27, 2020
All Mitch Starc can do is laugh 😂#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/U2WsD37UY2
Dhawan day today— Mohan (@NTRKohli) November 27, 2020
Maxi drops a catch
Now cummins drop a catch
Starc was quite frustrated
Cummins drop another.— Suman Bhattarai (@_sumanbhattarai) November 27, 2020
& Dhawan scored a 50#AUSvsIND
Dhawan dropped Smith and he scored his fastest hundred. Pandya dropped Maxwell and he scored quick fire 45 runs. And now Australia drop Dhawan twice and he has to capitalize and score big.#AUSvIND— 👌⭐🤴 (@vmadhavm) November 27, 2020
Cummins gives Shikhar Dhawan a huge life
the Dhawan drop wasn't ridiculous. happens... light issues... https://t.co/fOp5vJuOv3— TUSHAR 🏏 (@mainlycricket) November 27, 2020
Oh no. Looked like it was going straight down Pat Cummins throat but he must have lost it in the lights 🤭 #AUSvIND #Cricket— Cricket Central (@cricketcentral) November 27, 2020
Cummins lost the ball in lights— Amit Verma (@cricket_freakkk) November 27, 2020
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Shikhar Dhawan
- Pat Cummins
- Mitchell Starc
- India Vs Australia
- Australia Vs India
- India Cricket Team
- Australia Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.