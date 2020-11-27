Twitter reacts to Starc facepalming in frustration after Cummins messes up simple catch

India’s innings in the first half can be divided into three parts - intent, drop and rise. After starting in a very un-India like fashion, scoring 50 runs in four overs, India saw their nightmare coming true. Josh Hazlewood reminded everyone why it was indeed wrong to leave him out for the World Cup last year, while sending the Indian top-order back to the hut.

Things could have gone complicated had Shikhar Dhawan not batted out of skin with an impressive Hardik Pandya for company. However, had it not been for Cummins’ mess up at the boundary ropes, Australia would have nudged ahead much earlier, which was not to be the case.

In the 24th Over, Mitchell Starc bowled a short delivery to the Delhite who pulled the ball to the fine leg where Cummins was stationed. It was an easy catch that would’ve been gobbled straight up but then as MS Dhoni would say, the easy catches are the most difficult ones to hold onto.

Dhawan, who had dropped a sitter early in the innings, should have been a goner by then but Cummins made a total mess of it. The floodlights came on his way as he failed to judge the direction of the ball completely. Dhawan received a life but Starc was not one bit impressed. His facepalm said the story as the Delhite flashed a beaming smile.