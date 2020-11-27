Twitter reacts to desperate Virat Kohli's eagle-eyed review landing India unlikely breakthrough

Today at 12:13 PM
The duo of David Warner and Aaron Finch played out of their skins to frustrate the Indian team, with an opening partnership of 156 runs. When wickets seemed an unlikely proposition, Mohammed Shami extracted a nick from Warner, which would’ve gone unnoticed if not for Kohli’s precision.
It was a frustrating day for the Indian bowlers whose edge had gone for a toss with Warner and Finch not even giving a sniff to bite them. So toothless was the pace unit that beating the batsmen seemed like a difficult task, until Mohammed Shami came out to bowl the 28th over.
On the penultimate ball of the over, the Bengal pacer bowled a yorker length delivery outside off to which the southpaw Warner wanted to squeeze the ball out, on the off-side. But the width of the ball created problems for Warner as the seed reached KL Rahul behind the stumps.
Both the batsman and the umpire thought the sound was off the bat hitting the surface and hence a not out was fair. However, when Mohammed Shami and KL Rahul appealed for the dismissal, they were not really convincing, making everyone watching the game on Television believe that the umpire was, in fact, right in his decision.
But the real drama was yet to unfold. Virat Kohli, out of nowhere in the frame, was seen in an ecstatic mood, a clear contradiction from the situation that India found themselves in the game. And he instantly took the decision upstairs. The Hotspot replay suggested that there was a slight deflection after the ball hit the bat and after checking it a few times, third umpire Paul Reiffel signalled it out to bring an end to the Marathon opening stand.
November 27, 2020
David Warner out to a catch behind off 'Snicko' for 69 off 76 balls, he put on 156 in an opening stand with Aaron Finch. #Australia in great shape as Steve Smith comes out to bat with India confined to just five bowlers #AUSvIND— Robert Smith (@OnyaDon) November 27, 2020
Shami has looked India’s best bowler today. Deserved to get the wicket. Dangerous Warner is out— Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) November 27, 2020
Deserving wicket for Shami, he has been the best bowler of Indian team today and got the reward finally with dismissing Warner.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 27, 2020
Me after spotting the edge on Warner's bat - pic.twitter.com/gY7yalGezD— Gaurav Chavan (@ChavanGaurav18) November 27, 2020
