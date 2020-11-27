Players and fans pay clapping tribute to Phil Hughes at 4:08 AEDT on latter's death anniversary

Today at 11:16 AM
On this day in 2014, Phil Hughes lost his life after getting hit by a bouncer during a Sheffield Shield game. Hughes was not-out on 63 when the ill-fated incident took place. Team India and Australia players paid clapping tributes to the late cricketer. Cricket fans on Twitter reacted on the same.
63 not out forever
Round of applause for Phil Hughes at 4:08pm. Test player number 408. RIP Hughesy.#AUSvIND #AUSvsIND #63notout— CricBlog ✍ (@cric_blog) November 27, 2020
David Warner missing his best friend Phil Hughes. Warner looks upto him in skies when Phil's name is shown on scoreboard.#63notout pic.twitter.com/qabpWpDpqY— Cricket Lovers (@Cricketlovers03) November 27, 2020
Forever in our memories
6 years on , the cricket fraternity remembers Phil Hughes .63 Not out forever #63notout pic.twitter.com/SxgKbrKPxd— Roman Empire (@RomanEm73754515) November 27, 2020
Its been six years since Phil Hughes took his last breath, one of the mosr heart breaking moment for cricket fans. We miss you.#63notout pic.twitter.com/imaIpYbjYP— Cricket Lovers (@Cricketlovers03) November 27, 2020
Gone too soon
OTD 6 years ago....Gone But Never Forgotten.— Suresh R🅰️j🅰️ (@RemoSuresh97) November 27, 2020
RIP #PhilHughes 💐💐#63NotOutForever#63notout pic.twitter.com/QRkqHruszS
Gone, but forever present in our ❤️❤️❤️— AVinash_RAo♠️🖤♣️™️🔰 (@Nasu_Sayz_9999) November 27, 2020
#OnThisDay in 2014, the world of cricket lost Phil Hughes.#63NotOutForever pic.twitter.com/mxyCprs4NC
We miss you Phil
Its been six years since Phil Hughes took his last breath, one of the most heart breaking moment for cricket fans. We miss you.— 👑 (@King_VijayVirat) November 27, 2020
You are not out forever in our hearts #63notout pic.twitter.com/8Ok0yripp4
Its on days like today that you are reminded that time is speeding by.. Its six years today that Cricketer Phil Hughes died..I remember the day like yesterday. You only have 1 life....Live it— Ian Turner (@Sport_Mad_Ian) November 27, 2020
The most tragic moment in the field of cricket
On this in 2014, Australian cricketer Phil Hughes passed away after being hit on the neck by a bouncer. It was a great loss to the cricketing world. He was such a talented player who was only 25 years at that time.— Ryan ozorio (@41293Ozorio) November 27, 2020
It's 4.08 pm in Australia and Phil Hughes Australian cap is 408. Lovely gesture to remember him. pic.twitter.com/pRH4I7QA44— Ravi Pandey (@beardedcurious) November 27, 2020
- Phillip Hughes
- Aaron Finch
- David Warner
- Virat Kohli
- Rohit Sharma
- Jasprit Bumrah
- Kl Rahul
- Hardik Pandya
- Steve Smith
- India Vs Australia
- Australia Vs India
- India Cricket Team
- Australia Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.