 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Players and fans pay clapping tribute to Phil Hughes at 4:08 AEDT on latter's death anniversary

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    cricket.com.au

    Players and fans pay clapping tribute to Phil Hughes at 4:08 AEDT on latter's death anniversary

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 11:16 AM

    On this day in 2014, Phil Hughes lost his life after getting hit by a bouncer during a Sheffield Shield game. Hughes was not-out on 63 when the ill-fated incident took place. Team India and Australia players paid clapping tributes to the late cricketer. Cricket fans on Twitter reacted on the same.

    63 not out forever

    Forever in our memories

    Gone too soon

    We miss you Phil

    The most tragic moment in the field of cricket

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down