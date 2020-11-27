IND vs AUS | Hardik Pandya playing as a pure batsman is a bit of a gamble, reckons Sanjay Manjrekar

Playing for Mumbai Indians, Hardik Pandya did not bowl the whole season as a precautionary measure as he didn’t want to again hurt his back, where he sustained an injury in the T20s against South Africa back in 2019. Now for the Indian team as well, the all-rounder will play a similar role as he included in the first ODI against Australia. Pandya’s inclusion comes on the basis of his performance in the IPL, where he played crucial knocks for MI down the order, including an unbeaten 37 in the first qualifier.