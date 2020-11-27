IND vs AUS | Found it reasonably hard to get my timing today, claims Aaron Finch

Today at 6:43 PM
Australia skipper Aaron Finch has proclaimed that it was not easy scoring runs up front, but he took his chances which paid off handsomely. The Victorian opener has also added that everyone stood up to show their class and was full of praise for all Aussie players for putting up a show together.
Aaron Finch was at his impeccable best after starting slowly, eventhough the Indians wanted to disturb the dynamics by keeping the ball close to the body. Finch waited for his turn to settle down and took on the attack on the Indians, adding 156 runs for the first wicket and then 108 runs with Steve Smith. Speaking about the difficulties, the Aussie skipper stated that he was finding it hard to get his timing right.
“Found it reasonably hard to get my timing. Took a couple of chances, got lucky. We've barely been together as a team. Each guy has different strengths and weaknesses. You embrace that,” Finch said in the post-match presentation.
It was a combined effort to take the side to 374 after which India could never really push their case. Smith played outstandingly well before Glenn Maxwell’s 19-ball 43-run cameo helped the side to an above-par total. Finch was all praise for his team.
“Davey, he's moving beautifully. His rhythm looked outstanding. Smudge was in a different class altogether. Maxi, the rare ability he's got to just click his fingers and put pressure on the opposition,” Finch added.
The second ODI of the series will be played in Sydney on Sunday.
