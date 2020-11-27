IND vs AUS | 1st ODI Takeaways: India’s outdated selection process and Aaron Finch’s masterclass in patience

It was not the end of the story though. The Victorian has a history against leg-spinners and especially googly. Cricmetric suggests that Finch averaged only 25 against googlies ahead of this encounter, but even when his RCB mate Yuzvendra Chahal tried to attack him with that, he was not fazed at all. Used his feet and stepped down the track far too often to counter the googlies that paid rich dividends. The presence of a left-hander at the other end and the absence of an off-break bowler in the Indian line-up played its part to perfection as Finch scored his 17th ODI ton, fourth against India, to guide the hosts to a humongous 374. If Finch loses his form ever again in his career, this innings will possibly act as a case study of how to stop the rut.