NZ vs PAK | 6 members of Pakistan squad in NZ test positive for Coronavirus

New Zealand Cricket has confirmed that as many as six members from Pakistan's squad in New Zealand have tested positive for Covid-19. Pakistan team are currently in isolation but they had 'contravened protocols on the first day of managed isolation', and now 6 members will be moved to quarantine.

In what comes as a potential threat to Pakistan's tour of New Zealand, as many as six members from Pakistan squad were tested positive for Covid-19, as confirmed by New Zealand Cricket on Thursday. In fact, some of the members from Pakistan side had "contravened protocols on the first day of managed isolation". The jumbo Pakistani contingent is currently in isolation at a facility in Christchurch, and now the six members who have tested positive for the deadly disease will be moved to quarantine facility of isolation.

Reportedly, two of the six members were already infected beforehand and were deemed 'historical' cases while four members were newly infected. As a result, Pakistan team's exemption to train has also been put on hold.

"Two of these six results have been deemed "historical"; four have been confirmed as new. This means that, in line with the protocols governing the squad's entry into New Zealand, the six members of the squad will be moved to the quarantine arm of the managed isolation facility.

"As a consequence, the Pakistan team's exemption to train while in managed isolation has been put on hold until investigations have been completed," NZC stated in a release, reported Cricbuzz.

It was also reported to the NZC that some members of the Pakistan side had 'contravened protocols' despite how important bio-bubble is given we are in middle of a global pandemic. NZC will have a word with the tourists on the same and make Pakistan understand the requirements to follow the protocols.

"Separately, NZC has also been made aware that some members of the Pakistan team had contravened protocols on the first day of managed isolation," it further stated in the release. "We will be having discussions with the tourists to assist them in understanding the requirements.

"NZC considers public health and safety to be paramount in the hosting of international teams, and is supportive of the Ministry of Health and Government position."