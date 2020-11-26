Indian players must be judged on their performances for India and not IPL, opines Aakash Chopra 

As soon as the IPL came to its conclusion, the great Indian captaincy debate became the hottest topic of the town. After Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians to their fifth title win in IPL, the voices in support of him overtaking Virat Kohli as the captain also got louder as there is this thinking that India are missing the best T20 captain in the country at the highest level. Critics argue that not only has Virat Kohli failed to win a trophy yet in IPL despite being RCB's captain for a long time but he has also not clinched an ICC trophy for India even when they were the red-hot favorites to win the 2017 Champions Trophy and 2019 World Cup, respectively.