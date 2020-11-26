Indian players must be judged on their performances for India and not IPL, opines Aakash Chopra 

Today at 1:13 PM
There has been a lot of debate regarding the Indian team captaincy on the basis of IPL performances but Aakash Chopra has asserted that Indian players shouldn't be judged on IPL. He stated that Kohli's lack of IPL wins as captain shouldn't be a parameter to judge him for India captaincy.
As soon as the IPL came to its conclusion, the great Indian captaincy debate became the hottest topic of the town. After Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians to their fifth title win in IPL, the voices in support of him overtaking Virat Kohli as the captain also got louder as there is this thinking that India are missing the best T20 captain in the country at the highest level. Critics argue that not only has Virat Kohli failed to win a trophy yet in IPL despite being RCB's captain for a long time but he has also not clinched an ICC trophy for India even when they were the red-hot favorites to win the 2017 Champions Trophy and 2019 World Cup, respectively.
Not only has Kohli failed to win ICC events, he has also been at the center of some debatable decisions and tactical blunders. However, former Indian and Delhi cricketer, Aakash Chopra feels that Virat Kohli shouldn't be judged on his IPL performances and only his India performances should be a criteria for either continuing with him or not in internationals as a leader.
"Given that the captaincy role went to Kohli when Dhoni moved on, it's only fair that he get as long a run as his performances as India captain merit; his lack of IPL success must not come in the way of his chances of leading in his maiden ICC T20I event. The fact that when Kohli took over from Dhoni there was no ruckus about the appointment tells you that Sharma wasn't really in the contest for the job back then," Chopra wrote in a column for EspnCricinfo.
The former Indian Test opener also stated that if Kohli goes on to win the next World Cup, Rohit might not even a get a chance to captain India on full-time basis and it would be a case of being born in the wrong era.
"If Kohli goes on to win the next World T20 and more ICC trophies, it is possible that Sharma might never get a crack at the captaincy at the highest level. While that will be unfortunate, it will be a case of him being born in the wrong era. Amol Muzumdar scored tons of runs, and Rajinder Goel and Padmakar Shivalkar took truckloads of wickets, but all three never got a chance to play for India, unfortunately. And that was because India was blessed with the Fab Four batsmen in Muzumdar's time and Bishan Singh Bedi and other fine spinners in Goel's and Shivalkar's time."
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Virat Kohli
- Rohit Sharma
- Aakash Chopra
- Indian Premier League
- Ipl 2020
- Icc World Cup
- Indian Cricket Team
- Mumbai Indians
- Royal Challengers Bangalore
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.