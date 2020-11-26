IND vs AUS | Players set to wear black armbands during first ODI to honour Dean Jones

The Indian and Australian players will be wearing black armbands during the first ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground to honour late Australian star Dean Jones. Cricket Australia will also pay two significant tributes - one during the ODI series and the other during the Boxing Day Test at MCG.

One of Australia’s yesteryear icons, Dean Jones, who reinvented the way of playing white-ball cricket, passed away following a cardiac arrest during his commentary stint for the Indian Premier League in India. India’s series against Australia marks the first series for both the teams post the incident, with cricket happening in Down Under for the first time since COVID-19 in March.

In honour of the Australian great, both set of players - India and Australia - will wear black armbands during the Sydney ODI where the players will also pay tribute with a minute’s silence before the start of play.

“The first celebration will come at Friday’s opening one-day international against India at the SCG when there will be a minute’s silence before play and both nations will don black armbands. There will also be a highlights package of his grand career on the big screen,” said a report in ‘Sydney Morning Herald’ reported Hindustan Times.

During the MCG Test, Dean Jones will also be honoured, with a tribute at the tea break on Day one of the Boxing Day Test with India. Alongside that, there would be a poem recited and a tribute banner inside the stadium for the entire Test.

“The biggest honour, however, will be saved for the showcase event that is the Boxing Day Test at the MCG. The tribute will be held at the tea break at 3.24pm on day one, where Jones’ wife Jane and family will be in attendance,” it added.

"A poem written by local writer Chris Driscol in the wake of Jones’ death will be recited, while there will be a tribute banner inside the seating bowl across a bay of seats for the entire Test. Other plans are also being discussed. Jones’ highest first-class score and his Test cap number was 324 and hence it was decided to pay the tribute at 3:34pm," the report concluded.