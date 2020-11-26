IND vs AUS | Ishant Sharma ruled out of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Meanwhile, the BCCI also confirmed that Rohit Sharma had travelled back to India to attend to his ailing father, who now is said to be doing fine. Controversy erupted after Rohit, instead of flying to Australia, flew back to India to undergo rehab at the NCA, due to which Indian skipper Virat Kohli, earlier today, was critical of the board's handling of the issue, but the BCCI clarified that the 33-year-old had flown back to Mumbai to visit his father. The BCCI further revealed that Rohit's fitness will be assessed on December 11, after which a decision on his participation in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be taken.