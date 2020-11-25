New Zealand’s Greg Barclay voted as the new chairman of ICC
New Zealand’s Greg Barclay has been elected as the new independent chairman of the International Cricket Council after two rounds of voting. Barclay was New Zealand Cricket’s representative to ICC and will step down from the position of NZC president to lead ICC in an independent capacity.
An Auckland-based commercial lawyer, Greg Barclay has been the Director of New Zealand Cricket since 2012 and represented NZC in ICC. He was a director of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2015 and is a former board member and chairman of the Northern Districts Cricket Association.
He emerged as one of the favourite candidates to win the election of ICC chairman owing to his administrative experience after India’s Shashank Manohar stepped down from the post earlier this year. Expectedly, now that the elections have been finally completed after two rounds of voting, Barclay has been voted as the new chairman of ICC. He will be stepping down from the post of NZC director to lead ICC in an independent capacity.
Commenting on his appointment, Barclay stated that he was honoured to be elected as the Chairman and thanked his fellow directors for their support.
“It is an honour to be elected as the Chair of the International Cricket Council and I would like to thank my fellow ICC Directors for their support. I hope we can come together to lead the sport and emerge from the global pandemic in a strong position and poised for growth,” Barclay said as quoted by Hindustan Times.
“I look forward to working in partnership with our Members to strengthen the game in our core markets as well as grow it beyond that ensuring more of the world can enjoy cricket. I take my position as a custodian of the game very seriously and am committed to working on behalf of all 104 ICC Members to create a sustainable future for our sport.”
He further thanked Imran Khwaja for taking good care of ICC as the acting chairman during the difficult COVID period.
“I’d like to thank Imran Khwaja for his leadership as acting ICC Chair during a difficult period for the game and I look forward to continuing a close working relationship with him in the future,” he added.
