IND vs AUS | Virat Kohli’s absence in the last three Tests won’t be a financial blow, reveals Nick Hockley

CA's CEO Nick Hockley has stressed on the fact that Virat Kohli’s absence from the last three Test matches Down Under won’t be a financial blow for the association. He also added that the series between India and Australia will be a testament to International cricket being back up and running.

Ahead of the much-awaited Test series between India and Australia, Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s absence from the last three Test matches came as a surprise. It was reported that Kohli’s absence might come as a financial blow to Cricket Australia and the broadcasters.

However, Cricket Australia’s new CEO Nick Hockley has rubbished all those reports, admitting that Kohli’s absence won’t come as a financial blow to the organisation. Hockley also echoed BCCI’s statements, supporting Kohli for the decision, adding that family is always the priority. He also congratulated the pair on the imminent birth of their first child.

"I think the first thing is that we're delighted for Virat and Anushka [Sharma] for the imminent birth of their child. We respect Virat's decision and the BCCI to grant him leave. We're just delighted he'll be here to captain the side for the ODIs and the T20Is and the first Test,” said Hockley, reported Cricbuzz.

“He'll bring competitive leadership that we've seen before and have become accustomed to watching. I don't think his absence will have a financial bearing," he added.

With the entire sporting world taking a hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hockley stressed out on the fact that this series would be a real revitaliser towards their financial stability. Alongside that, the cricketing board also has incurred the cost of setting up a bio-secure bubble for the series.

"This series is of great importance to world cricket and Australian cricket. One of the features of the pandemic has been how the international cricket community has supported each other. Even we had travelled to England in September, and we are extremely grateful to the BCCI to make this tour happen. We're taking precautions and using charter planes. We had an endeavour of movement of the returning IPL players from the UAE. But precautions and measures have run into several million dollars," he added.

For the first time in International cricket, crowds would be allowed for the series between the two countries – India and Australia – after the COVID-19 pandemic had brought the sport to a halt.

"This is a testament to all countries that we've got international cricket back up and running. Australia have been extremely fortunate that we've managed the Covid-19 situation very well, and I'm excited that the [India] series will be played in front of crowds. We've worked hard to put the best possible conditions.