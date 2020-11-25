IND vs AUS | Pant and Saha are India’s two best wicketkeepers at the moment, reckons Sourav Ganguly

Today at 11:25 AM
Sourav Ganguly has reckoned that Rishabh Pant and Wriddhiman Saha are two of India’s best wicketkeepers at the moment despite Pant’s recent dismay. Alongside that, Ganguly also revealed his trust in Pant, adding that he just needs some guidance before he returns to his original form.
MS Dhoni’s retirement from the shortest format has left a void in Indian cricket, with as many as three wicketkeepers tried in the position. While Rishabh Pant showed signs of promise early on his career, his form and fitness slowly started withering away, promoting the Indian management to look at KL Rahul as a prime option. While Rahul has established himself as a regular in the white-ball format, the form of Pant has once again irked the controversy in the longest format.
Until the New Zealand tour earlier this year, the management have always put their trust in Pant for the longest format away from home, owing to his excellent display with the bat. However, the southpaw’s struggle in the IPL has twisted the tale, in Saha’s favour. BCCI’s president Sourav Ganguly, however, reckons that Pant and Saha are two of India’s best wicketkeepers at the moment.
“He (Pant) and Wriddhiman Saha are our two best wicketkeeper-batsmen in the country,” Ganguly told PTI, reported Hindustan Times.
“Don’t worry. His bat swing will come back. He is a young guy and all of us need to guide him. He’s got tremendous talent. Rishabh will be fine,” he added.
Although Ganguly hailed their contribution, he informed that it is going to the management’s decision, to pick the best choice wicketkeeper, based on form for the first Test against Australia in the four-match Test series.
“Only one can play, so whoever is in best form will play,” Ganguly said.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.