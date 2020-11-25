IND vs AUS | Pant and Saha are India’s two best wicketkeepers at the moment, reckons Sourav Ganguly

MS Dhoni’s retirement from the shortest format has left a void in Indian cricket, with as many as three wicketkeepers tried in the position. While Rishabh Pant showed signs of promise early on his career, his form and fitness slowly started withering away, promoting the Indian management to look at KL Rahul as a prime option. While Rahul has established himself as a regular in the white-ball format, the form of Pant has once again irked the controversy in the longest format.