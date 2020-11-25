IND vs AUS | Kohli’s absence is a void but it gives an opportunity for somebody to establish themselves, opines Sachin Tendulkar

Ahead of India’s series against Australia, Sachin Tendulkar has opined that Kohli’s absence leaves a big void but at the same time, it provides an opportunity for someone to establish themselves. He also added that Mayank Agarwal is a confirmed starter while Shaw and Rahul are options to consider.

With Virat Kohli absent from the Test squad against Australia after the first Test, the management would have to make a decision before the start of the second Test. However, their hands are tied at the moment, with the absence of Rohit Sharma for the first two Tests, after he didn’t recover completely from his hamstring injury.

On the other hand, Sachin Tendulkar believes that Kohli’s absence is a huge void for the management but at the same time, adding that it gives a great opportunity for somebody to establish themselves in the national team.

“Virat not being there without a doubt is a big void but also, on the other hand, the kind of bench strength that we have and the talent that is available, it is a good opportunity for somebody to establish himself,” Tendulkar told PTI, reported Hindustan Times.

However, Sachin opined that Mayank Agarwal would be a sure-shot starter, having been named in the squads across all formats. While Agarwal has sealed his place, the management would have to decide between Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul and the others in the squad for the opening slot.

“Mayank, I know, is a confirmed starter because he has scored big runs and if Rohit is fit and available, then he should be there. Between other guys (Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul), that will be the management’s decision as they would be knowing who’s the form man,” said Tendulkar in an interview with the PTI.

For Australia, Sachin hailed the presence of the batting troika – Steve Smith, David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne – who would be a huge factor in the series. While he stated that it would be a highly competitive series, the former Indian stalwart reckons that the visitors would be ready for the challenge.

“Smith, (David) Warner and (Marnus) Labuschagne will be a factor and I am confident that the Indian team will leave no stone unturned as far as preparations are concerned. These two seniors back in the team and also with Labuschangne in there, it makes it a much better batting unit. It will be a bit more competitive series and I am sure India is ready for it,” said Tendulkar.