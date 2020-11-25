IND vs AUS | India will feel the absence of Rohit and Ishant Sharma, reckons Waqar Younis

Today at 5:50 PM
Waqar Younis, after the news of Rohit and Ishant Sharma’s injury, has reckoned that the visitors will feel the absence of the duo in Australia. On the other hand, Waqar stated that Australia’s strong bowling attack along with the return of Warner and Smith will make for a cracking contest.
While it was reported the duo of Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma – would be fit in time for the series against Australia – fresh reports retorted the news stating that the duo are ruled out of the first two Tests against Australia. With Virat Kohli already set to miss three of the four Tests, it comes as a big blow to the visitors, who were hoping to gain from the experience of the Nagpur-born cricketer in the middle-order.
Alongside that, India would also miss out on the services of one of their key members of the 2018-19 Border Gavaskar Trophy squad, Ishant Sharma, who has failed to recover completely from his injury. Former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis reckoned that India will feel the absence of the duo Down Under.
"Rohit is a top act while Ishant has a lot of experience and wickets behind him and they can't make it for the Test matches, India will feel their absence," Waqar Younis was quoted as saying by the news agency, reported India Today.
From the other camp, Waqar heaped praises on Australia’s pace attack, which he believes is very strong. On top of that, he also stated that the return of Warner and Smith makes the team incredibly strong.
"Australia are playing at home and have developed a good pace attack and with David Warner and Steve Smith back they appear to be very strong but India also has some good pace bowlers who have come up rapidly and they bowled well on their last tour to Australia," Waqar said.
The former Pakistan pacer also expects a good contest, with notable performers like Pujara and Rahane in the Indian setup.
"The Indian batting is also pretty impressive with some notable test performers like Pujara and Rahane so I expect good contests."
