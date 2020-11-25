IND vs AUS | India will feel the absence of Rohit and Ishant Sharma, reckons Waqar Younis

While it was reported the duo of Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma – would be fit in time for the series against Australia – fresh reports retorted the news stating that the duo are ruled out of the first two Tests against Australia. With Virat Kohli already set to miss three of the four Tests, it comes as a big blow to the visitors, who were hoping to gain from the experience of the Nagpur-born cricketer in the middle-order.