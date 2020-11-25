IND vs AUS | Aussie bowlers will have to ruthless but patient to take Virat Kohli’s wicket, opines Jason Gillespie

Jason Gillespie has opined that the Aussie bowlers will not only have to be ruthless with their line and length but they will have to be patient as well to get Virat Kohli’s wicket. He added that if Kohli stays on the crease for a long time, he will ensure India gets a big score on the board.

As the much-awaited India’s tour of Australia nears the starting point with their first ODI to be played on 27th November at Sydney, cricket pundits all around the world have started giving their opinions regarding the approach that players should be taking to increase their success rate. Former Australian pacer Jason Gillespie is the latest addition to the list with him giving advice to the Australian bowlers on how to tackle the big threat of Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Gillespie opined that the host bowlers will have to be patient along with their ruthlessness to get the better of Kohli, as he doesn’t seem to have any weakness in particular. He stated that the Australian bowlers would be hoping they can bowl some of the good deliveries to Kohli.

“The Australians do want to take Virat’s wicket cheaply. He doesn’t seem to be having any weaknesses in particular. So, the Aussie bowlers not only need to be really ruthless when it comes to their line and length, but they will also have to stay nice and patient, that is going to be really important. They would be hoping they can bowl those good deliveries at Virat,” Gillespie said as quoted by The Telegraph, reported Hindustan Times.

Kohli will be playing seven games, including the first Test in Adelaide, before returning to India for the birth of his first child. Gillespie warned the bowlers from letting Kohli bat too long as his stay on the crease will result in India getting a big score on the board.

“We know what a wonderful player Virat is. Australians do want to watch him bat but not for too long. Because if he does bat for a long time, India will surely go on to get a huge score,” Gillespie said.

The former Aussie quick also highlighted the fact that the Indian unit has some quality bowlers in Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah who will pose huge threats to the Australian batsmen.

“Bumrah has shown he’s one of the best in the world at present, while Shami has improved so much. His release of the ball is wonderful, he keeps the seam upright and gives it a chance to seam and swing. So, both pose very different challenges for Smith and Labuschagne,” Gillespie added.