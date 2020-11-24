Reports | Shreyas Iyer to be asked to stay in as reserve for Test series

Today at 10:44 AM
If Rohit Sharma’s availability is not confirmed for the first Test, then the selectors might ask Shreyas Iyer to stay with the squad for the Test series. Recently, Ravi Shastri stated that it would be difficult for Rohit and Ishant Sharma to play the Tests if they don't make it to Australia soon.
With both Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma undergoing fitness training at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore, there has been a sense of positivity that both players will be fit for the Test series yet things remained unclear due to the Quarantine regulations in place. If the duo doesn’t make it to Australia by December 3, they will be missing the first Test match because of the mandatory 14-day quarantine.
Given Virat Kohli will miss the Test series after the Adelaide Test, Rohit becomes an automatic pick even if India go with Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw as the opener. But if the Mumbaikar doesn’t make it to the squad for the Boxing Day Test, then the side might ask Shubman Gill to continue but a BCCI official suggested that the selectors might ask Shreyas Iyer to stay back with the Test squad.
“There won’t be any fresh player coming in after Rohit and Ishant’s arrival. The selectors picked a jumbo squad for this reason. If the need arises, Shreyas could be asked to stay back,” a BCCI source told Times of India.
“As of now, the white-ball players are supposed to fly back before the Test series but there’s one change in the plans,” the source added.
The first match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be played from December 17 in Adelaide with pink ball and under lights.
