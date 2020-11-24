Reports | Shreyas Iyer to be asked to stay in as reserve for Test series

Given Virat Kohli will miss the Test series after the Adelaide Test, Rohit becomes an automatic pick even if India go with Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw as the opener. But if the Mumbaikar doesn’t make it to the squad for the Boxing Day Test, then the side might ask Shubman Gill to continue but a BCCI official suggested that the selectors might ask Shreyas Iyer to stay back with the Test squad.