Reports | Rohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma to miss Australia series in entirety

Just after the conclusion of the IPL, Rohit Sharma immediately hopped to the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore to work on his fitness. He shared a positive report about his own injury concerns, saying he would be fit for the Test series, but now Mumbai Mirror reported that the duo will miss the entire Australia series.

According to the report, a meeting of the experts of the NCA had taken place in Bangalore and the fitness status of the duo was discussed. After not-so-encouraging reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India and national selectors along with the team-management have been informed about the same in an informal manner. The formal announcement is expected really soon.

As a matter of fact, Ravi Shastri recently claimed that the duo had to be present in Australia in 3-4 days to complete the quarantine process and be eligible for the Tests by playing the two Warm-up games.

“He (Rohit) was never going to play the white-ball series, they were just looking to see how long he needed the rest, because you can’t afford to be resting for too long. If you need to play in the Test series or any red-ball cricket, you’ve got to be on the flight in the next three or four days. If you aren’t, then it’s going to be tough.