Kohli is not a bad captain, but Rohit Sharma is a better captain, claims Gautam Gambhir

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has asserted that Indian skipper Virat Kohli is not a bad captain but Rohit Sharma is a better captain. Rohit Sharma had led Mumbai Indians to their fifth title win in the recently-concluded IPL 2020 when they beat Delhi Capitals in the Grand Finale.

The captaincy comparisons between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are not new. Just that they intensify with every subsequent IPL, or when India lose in major ICC events or major Test series. Rohit Sharma has been a top-notch white-ball captain and has been more successful than even MS Dhoni in the Indian Premier League as he has led his franchise Mumbai Indians to five title wins, which is a record in IPL. This year he helped Mumbai to back-to-back IPL titles and even played a brilliant knock in the showdown, leading from the front in the Grand Finale against Delhi Capitals.

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir, who had asked Virat Kohli to be more accountable after RCB failed to win silverware this time as well, stated that Rohit Sharma is a better captain than Kohli and there is a major difference in the quality of their leadership.

"Virat Kohli is not a bad captain, but Rohit Sharma is a better captain. There is a vast difference between the quality of captaincy," said Gambhir on the Star Sports show Cricket Connected, reported TOI.

In India, the trend of selection of players on the basis of IPL performances has become a new norm. The fast tracking of talents like Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant was greatly influenced by their dream run in the lucrative league. In fact, even Test selections have been made on IPL exploits like we saw with KL Rahul recently when he was picked for Australia Tests on the basis of his IPL run.

Gambhir is of the opinion that when selections can be made on IPL basis then why not pick captain as well and added the same rules should apply to all.

"If we choose players based on IPL performance, then why don't we choose a captain based on IPL performance? Else, don't keep IPL as a barometer for batting and bowling performances as well," said Gambhir.