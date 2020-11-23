Time is very near where Virat Kohli will be lifting the World Cup, claims Harbhajan Singh 

Today at 11:22 AM
Veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has claimed that the time is near when Virat Kohli will be lifting the World Cup with the strong team that he has got. He even predicted that it might well be the 2021 T20 World Cup that will be played in India or the one that follows that India will win.
Virat Kohli might well be a gun batsman but when it comes to leading his side to ICC trophies, he has failed not once but twice. Virat Kohli's India were favorites to win the 2017 Champions Trophy final against Pakistan but it wasn't to be as it turned out to be a one-sided game in favor of the Men in Green. Then again India were clear-cut favorites going into the 2019 World Cup last year, but the Men in Blue tanked again albeit this time in the semi-final against New Zealand.
India's inability to win any silverware despite a world-class side at their disposal has raised many questions with Kohli constantly criticized over his chopping and changing policies and tactics. However, former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, who was part of India's 2011 World Cup win alongside Kohli, stated that winning the 2021 T20 World Cup will be an add on to an already big player Virat Kohli's legacy.
“Any captain would like to have that achievement. Winning the T20 World Cup in 2021 would be brilliant. It will not make Virat Kohli very big, he’s already a very big player, but yes it will add on to his legacy of being a World Cup-winning captain,” Harbhajan told India Today, reported Hindustan Times.
India have a gun team at their disposal with match-winners like the captain himself, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Yuzvendra Chahal in limited-overs cricket. Bhajji reckoned that with the team that India have, Kohli is close to winning the World Cup.
“With the kind of team we have, I don’t think Virat Kohli will leave without any trophies. The time is very near where Virat will be lifting the World Cup, maybe the T20 one or the next one,” Harbhajan added.
The next limited-overs assignment for India will be against Australia which begins from November 27 in Sydney with three-match ODI series followed by the same number of T20 internationals Down Under.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.