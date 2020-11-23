Time is very near where Virat Kohli will be lifting the World Cup, claims Harbhajan Singh 

Virat Kohli might well be a gun batsman but when it comes to leading his side to ICC trophies, he has failed not once but twice. Virat Kohli's India were favorites to win the 2017 Champions Trophy final against Pakistan but it wasn't to be as it turned out to be a one-sided game in favor of the Men in Green. Then again India were clear-cut favorites going into the 2019 World Cup last year, but the Men in Blue tanked again albeit this time in the semi-final against New Zealand.