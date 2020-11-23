NZ vs PAK | Fakhar Zaman left out of New Zealand tour due to fever

As a precautionary measure, opener Fakhar Zaman has been left out of the Pakistan squad after he developed a fever ahead of their departure to New Zealand on Monday. Although the left-hander test negative for COVID-19, he was isolated in the team hotel in Lahore after he came down with fever.

Pakistan Cricket Board had selected a 35-man squad to travel to New Zealand, which included the senior teams for all the T20I and Tests and the Pakistan A team. However, in a recent development, opener Fakhar Zaman has been left out of Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand as a precautionary measure after he developed a fever ahead of the team’s departure on Monday. On Saturday, the left-hander had tested negative for COVID-19 but was then isolated in the team hotel in Lahore as a precautionary measure. In a statement released by PCB on Sunday, they informed that Fakhar’s name was withdrawn keeping in mind the health of the whole squad. “The decision to withdraw Fakhar from the tour was made keeping the health of the rest of the squad members as a top priority,” the Pakistan Cricket Board said as quoted by Reuters. Team doctor Sohail Saleem stated that Fakhar is being monitored constantly and hopes for his quick recovery. “We are constantly monitoring his condition and remain hopeful of his quick recovery; however he is not fit to travel with the squad and as such has been withdrawn from the touring party,” team doctor Sohail Saleem said. Pakistan will play three Twenty20 Internationals and two tests in New Zealand from December 18. Follow us on Facebook here Stay connected with us on Twitter here Like and share our Instagram page here