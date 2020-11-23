No reason why Suryakumar Yadav can't be a part of Indian team, reckons Brian Lara

Since moving to the Mumbai Indians three years ago, Suryakumar Yadav hasn’t put a foot wrong towards his long-standing Indian dream. Yet the cap has eluded him more than anyone else. In the 2020 IPL, he decided to knock the door down with a season that saw him scoring 480 runs while overcoming the 2000-run barrier in his IPL career - the first uncapped player to do so - but the Sunil Joshi-led selection committee failed to guarantee a spot for himself. That has made many fans and experts furious about the decision and Brian Lara is the latest to join the debate.