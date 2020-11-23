N Srinivasan and Amit Shah are effectively running Indian cricket, claims Ramachandra Guha

Ramachandra Guha has claimed that it is the duo of N Srinivasan and Amit Shah, who are effectively running Indian cricket, with claims of evident nepotism. He also bashed Sourav Ganguly’s involvement in cricket fantasy game before adding that this kind of greed is highly shocking.

Ramachandra Guha, who was formerly part of the Committee of Administrators in the BCCI, has levied massive allegations against the current system and the way it has been operated. In 2017 after being named as a member of the CoA by the Supreme Court before stepping down from the post due to personal reasons.

Three years later, the historian has torn into the BCCI and their way of running things, claiming and alleging that the duo of N Srinivasan and Amit Shah are effectively running Indian cricket. He also bashed the board for not supporting its domestic players from time to time, especially paying their dues. He also claimed that that the board is steeped in nepotism, alleging that the state associations are run on the basis of nepotism.

“N Srinivasan and Amit Shah are effectively running Indian cricket today. The state associations are run by somebody’s daughter, somebody’s son. The Board is steeped in intrigue and nepotism and there are great delays in paying Ranji Trophy players their dues. The reforms that were hoped for have not happened,” Mid-Day quoted Ramachandra Guha as saying, reported HT.

He didn’t stop there and went on to point fingers at Sourav Ganguly for the way he is leading the entire management and at the same time, representing a cricket fantasy company.

“Not the biggest bane; it is a bane. Look at Ganguly today—head of the Board and representing some cricket fantasy game. This kind of greed for money among Indian cricketers is shocking,” Guha said.

Guha also claimed that the ethical standards within the board have gone for a walk and questioned why Ganguly was doing these gigs for little extra money.

“The most telling story in my book is about Bishan Singh Bedi saying that he is happy to go to Kabul [to coach Afghan cricketers]—anywhere for cricket and not anywhere for money. Why should Ganguly be doing all these things for a little extra money? Ethical standards go down if the president of the Board behaves like this,” he added.