My dream is to be a batting consultant with one of the teams in the IPL, reveals Vinod Kambli

Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli has expressed his desire to be a batting consultant for one of the IPL teams as he feels he has a lot to share. The southpaw added that he can help batsmen with strategy and approach in T20 cricket and also on how to play googlies effectively.

Vinod Kambli was touted as one of the most talented Indian batsmen during his heydays but his career could never materialize on international level as after initial success as he was not able to carry on with consistent performances. But, now the former Indian cricketer, who featured in 17 Tests and 104 ODIs for India in the 1990s, has expressed his desire to take up a batting consultancy role in the Indian Premier League and has made his 'availability' quite clear.

In fact, it's his dream to be a batting consultant in IPL. The former left-hander also stated that he has watched enough cricket to pass on his knowledge to youngsters and help them become better players.

“I’m available for any team as a batting consultant. Due to the operation on my shin, I couldn’t run, and thus couldn’t play in the first edition of the IPL in 2008. I eventually pulled out of the Mumbai Ranji team, and retired. I still have a rod in my left leg! However, it’s been my dream to be a batting consultant with one of the teams in the IPL,” Kambli told TOI.

“I’ve played and watched a lot of cricket. I’ve a lot of anecdotes that I can share with the youngsters. I want to assist them. Maza ayega (It will be a joy) to assist and boost the young generation.”

Kambli also recalled the dynamics of cricket during his time in the 1990s and even went on to claim that cricket hasn't changed much from those days.

“In our time, the powerplay used to be about the first 15 overs, after which the field used to spread out. That powerplay was like T20 cricket for us! In my time, it was challenging to play the Australian and South African fast bowlers. However, the game hasn’t changed much. I want to help batsmen with what strategy and approach to take in a T20 game,” he explained.

The controversial cricketer also revealed that he closely followed the 2020 IPL and felt that batsmen were getting outfoxed against googlies and it's an aspect that he can help them counter.

“If you follow me on Instagram and twitter, you’d have seen that I followed IPL 2020 very closely. All the leg-spinners were bowling googlies. It’s a challenge to face so many googlies, and I can help the batsmen in that regard,” said Kambli, who was ocnsiered a great player of spin during his playing days.

Notably, Kambli is a coach at his friend and former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s academy at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, and also the MCA club in BKC.