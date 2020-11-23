Marcus Stoinis is five times better than what he was last year, feels Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting, who worked with Marcus Stoinis at Delhi Capitals this season, has claimed that the all-rounder from Melbourne has developed around five times more than what he was last season. The Australian legend has also added that Alex Carey was all praise for Stoinis even before the IPL began.

Marcus Stoinis had never been a great shout-out in the IPL despite the Aussie playing one of the most destructive innings in international history apart from having a great run of form for Melbourne Stars in the BBL. However, the recently-concluded IPL saw the Victorian doing away with the also-ran tag to have an all-round impact for Delhi Capitals from game 1, and Ponting saw the transformation first hand.

He was told by Alex Carey, who was also a part of the Capitals franchise, about Stoinis’ transformation and he could see the change after having a couple of net sessions with him.

"Alex Carey said to me, 'trust me, he's on top of his game and he's a different player than he was before'. And as soon as I saw him, I understood what he was talking about,” Ponting told cricket.com.au this week.

"From the moment he turned up at the IPL, having come straight from England … he was pretty keen to show me improvements that he'd made. And his first few net sessions, I could just tell then.”

"Having spent a fair bit of time with him over the past couple of years, what I saw from him at the IPL suggests to me that he's a five times better player than he was 12 months ago."

The duo will team up once again as Australia gear up to take on India in a full-fledged tour that’ll begin with three ODIs as Ponting joined as the team’s batting mentor for the Indian tour.