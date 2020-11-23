IND vs AUS | You have to be humble and respectful to the opposition, states David Warner 

Explosive Australian opener David Warner has stated that one needs to be humble and respectful to opposition ahead of the big India series. He feels that you never know the effect of losing temper on your teammates and is quite clear that he's only going the impact the series with the bat.

Once upon a time, David Warner would stir up the opposition with his on-field tactics, taking them on verbally and not leaving any stone unturned in terms of sledging or banter whatever you may want to call it. But, with time, he has matured as a cricketer and turned into a monk-esque calm and cool figure and that is how he's going to be even in the huge series against India, comprising of three ODIs ad T20Is each and four Tests.

However, the southpaw is well aware that India will be going for the verbal barrage like they had when they last toured Australia in 2018/19 where they had put up a strong show led by Kohli be it verbally or with the bat and ball. Warner stated that he's going to try and impact the series only with the bat.

"The last time we toured in India they really engaged us like that. We're learning over time, especially myself, that if you look not to engage in that you're almost reversing the effect by ignoring it, trying to take it in, and using your bat," Warner told a conference call, reported TOI.

The 34-year-old now wants to be humble and respectful to the opposition.

"You don't know the effect (losing your temper) will have on your teammates, so you have to be a bit more humble and be ,ore respectful to the opposition," he said.

Fatherhood has impacted the leading Aussie cricketer in a very positive manner as he asserted that when his kids aren't listening he can't get 'aggressive' and has to stay 'patient', and gets tested both on and off the field.

"You have to be patient, not get too aggressive, not get angry when the kids aren't listening. So I'm getting tested on and off the field."

Joe Burns is likely to start with David Warner in the Border-Gavaskar trophy despite the red-hot run of Will Pucovski and he is backing him to do well. However, he did term Pucovski an 'exceptional talent'.

"I've spent a lot of time with Joe Burns in the middle, I know exactly what we're about when we're out there. Obviously, we won a lot of games last year. So for me, you don't break something that's actually working."

"Will is an exceptional talent and [will be] a great player for years to come," he said.

The limited-overs leg of the series starts from November 27 in Sydney while the Border-Gavaskar series will commence from December 17 with the T20Is in between.