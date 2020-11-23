IND vs AUS | Watch our fab five hunt Australia in their own den, predicts Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri, ahead of the series against Australia Down Under, has predicted the fans to watch India’s fab-five bowlers hunt down Australian batsmen in their own den. He also added that the team would gain the needed match-fitness in white-ball cricket before adapting themselves to the Test format.

Last time when Virat Kohli and co toured Down Under, they came back with the best-ever result in the form of a 2-1 victory against the mighty Australians. While the trio of Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ishant Sharma provided India with the much-needed wickets, the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant tirelessly swatted the strong Australian bowling attack.

This year, however, the challenge would be different, given that India would miss out on the services of their skipper Virat Kohli for the last three Tests. India’s head coach Ravi Shastri predicted that India’s fab five bowlers would hunt the home team in their own den in the upcoming four-match Test series.

“We have a fabulous five – (Jasprit) Bumrah, (Mohammed) Shami, (Mohammed) Siraj, Umesh (Yadav) and Navdeep Saini. Yadav has the experience. Saini is young and fast. Bumrah one of the best in business. Shami is raring to go. Siraj is an exciting prospect. You put up runs on the board and watch these fast bowlers hunt the opposition. They can beat Australia in their own den,” Shastri told Sportstar.

The former Indian all-rounder also stated the visitors would only be looking to play their natural game, without worrying about the conditions.

“Where’s the pressure? We have come here and are going to play our natural game. I have told the boys to respect the terrain and the opponents but play fearless cricket,” Shastri added.

However, the first Test would be a crucial factor in the series, with a pink-ball Test, a format in which Australia has an impeccable record. On the other hand, India have just played one pink-ball Test at home, against Bangladesh but the different conditions ensure that this fight would be a difficult one. Shastri also reckoned that the white-ball format would be for the team to gain match-fitness.

“Our boys have not played much of pink-ball in domestic cricket, but I just want them to go and enjoy their game. What matters is that they will be having some match fitness for the white-ball cricket and they now have to show if they have the will to adapt. Gain experience from here because god willing there won’t be a situation like this again. This challenge of the pandemic and quarantine,” said Shastri.