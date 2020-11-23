IND vs AUS | Siraj promised that he will do well and pay a fitting tribute to our father, reveals brother

Mohammed Siraj's brother Mohammed Ismail has revealed that Siraj has promised to do well in the Australia series to pay a fitting tribute to his father. He also added that he is in constant touch with his brother and also team India's manager, Ravi Shastri and Kohli, who are all supporting him.

It has been a tragic last few days for Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, who is currently with Team India under quarantine in Australia. His father Mohammed Ghaus, 53, had passed away few days back in Hyderabad due to a lung ailment but the Indian pacer decided against going back home as he wanted to be part of the team for the all-important tour. His late father had played an important role in his rise as a cricketer and used to drive auto rickshaw to meet ends at a point of time.

Mohammed Siraj's brother Mohammed Ismail stated that Siraj, who is the youngest in the family, wanted to return back home to attend his father's last rites but he asked him to stay there. He also added that the pacer has been crying whenever they talk on phone as such is the nature of the irreparable loss .

"Siraj wanted to come back but I told him to stay there. He is the youngest member of the family and got so much love from our father. He is in quarantine (in Australia) and whenever he calls, he just cries. I told him the loss has happened and it is irreparable," an emotional Ismail was quoted as saying by TimesofIndia.com.

He also thanked Indian skipper Virat Kohli and team's head coach Ravi Shastri for supporting Siraj in these tragic times as he feels that his brother is in need of such support.

"I am in touch with the Team India manager. He has been so kind. I am really thankful to Virat bhai and Ravi sir who are there and supporting Siraj. Other team-mates also visit him in his room and support him a lot. Siraj needs a lot of support at this time," Ismail further told.

Ismail also asserted that Siraj wants to do well in the series and pay a tribute to his father.

"Siraj has promised that he will do well in the series and pay a fitting tribute to our father. He wants to win the series for him."

India's tour of Australia will start from November 27 in Sydney with the three-match ODI series, followed by as many T20Is and four Test matches.