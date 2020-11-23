IND vs AUS | Really looking forward to Australia because this is my first trip, expresses Shubman Gill

Today at 5:10 PM
Shubman Gill has expressed that he is looking forward to the Australian tour as it will be his first trip down under, adding he always used to watch India - Australia matches as a kid. He revealed that he has not set my goals for himself and is excited to have lots of friends in the Indian team.
Playing as an anchor at the top of the order, Shubman Gill had a decent IPL season where although he struggled on some occasions, he played few brilliant knocks to make up for it, ending the season with 440 runs in 14 matches for KKR. This season was particularly important for Gill as he was included in the leadership group of the team and was trusted with responsibilities, which he fulfilled quite well.
As a result of his consistent performances, he was picked in India's ODI and Test squad for the tour of Australia. Ahead of the upcoming series against Australia, Gill stated that he has not set any personal goals for himself but is really looking forward to the tour.
"I am really looking forward to Australia because this is my first trip. As a kid growing up, I always watched the matches between India and Australia. I am really excited," said Gill in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of Kolkata Knight Riders as quoted by TOI.
"I mean the fact that a lot of my friends are travelling with the team will be exciting. I have not really set any personal goals, but I am really looking forward to the tour."
With Rohit Sharma excluded from the limited-overs squad, Gill will be competing with Mayank Agarwal for a place in the XI. India and Australia are slated to lock horns against each other in three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests. The first Test between India and Australia will commence from December 17 at the Adelaide Oval, which will be a day-night contest.
