IND vs AUS | KL Rahul should be the first choice keeper-batsman in T20I and ODIs, insists Ajay Ratra 

Former Indian cricketer Ajay Ratra has insisted that KL Rahul should be India’s first-choice wicket-keeper in both the limited-overs format as he provides extra flexibility in the squad. He added that both Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant have the potential but they need to be consistent.

With his recent run of form in the middle order, KL Rahul, who is on his third Australian tour in his six-year-old international career, has confirmed that he does not need to open to stamp his authority on the field. Along with that, he has given the flexibility to the Indian team management to field an extra bowler or all-rounder by keeping the wickets pretty well.

Such impressive was his new role in the team that he took the gloves in all 8 limited-overs fixtures despite Sanju Samson playing a couple of T20Is while a fit Rishabh Pant warmed the benches throughout the ODI and T20I series.

Former India wicket-keeper Ajay Ratra insisted that the Indian team should continue with Rahul behind the wickets in both the limited-overs format, who bolsters an average of 75 in ODIs and 56 in T20Is playing as a designated keeper.

“The kind of form that Rahul is in obviously makes him the best option. He is flexible in the batting order, keeping wise also he has done a decent job. Rahul is an asset, he will walk into the Indian ODI and T20I at any point of time. If he keeps then it allows India to play an extra bowler or an all-rounder. So Rahul should be the first choice keeper-batsman in T20I and ODIs,” Ratra said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Ratra pointed out that Rahul played has done keeping in junior cricket, making him perfect for the job at hand.

“Rahul has kept in junior cricket and that’s why he doesn’t look like a makeshift keeper at all,” he said.

He also added that Pant and Samson have the potential but they will have to be consistent with their performances.

“Samson needs to be a bit more consistent with the bat. Same is for Pant. They definitely have the potential. Samson didn’t get to keep wickets much in the IPL. But both Samson and Pant are now fighting for the second spot,” he added.