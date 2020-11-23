Hopeful of getting fit for India warm-up match but will only play as batsman, reveals Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Marsh, who has spent the last two months recovering from an ankle injury he sustained in IPL, revealed that he is hopeful of getting fit in time to represent Australia A in the warmup games against India. The all-rounder, however, revealed that he won’t be able to bowl for at least a month.

On the back of an impressive showing against England, Mitchell Marsh was expected to shine in the IPL but his season was cut short after just one game when he rolled over his ankle whilst bowling in SRH’s first game of the season. The severity of the injury ruled Marsh out of the IPL, and subsequently the first half of the Sheffield Shield season, and he now faces a race against time to be fit for the warm-up games against India, after being named in the Australia A squad.

The Western Australian all-rounder revealed that he will get to know more in a few days’ time, but added that he was optimistic about getting fit in just over 10 days’ time.

"I'm hopeful, I'll probably find out this week whether I'm ruled in or out," Marsh was quoted as saying by 'The West Australia', reported TOI.

"I'll probably know on Friday, I've got a few things to tick off rehab-wise and then go from there. I started running last week and I've got a few kilos to shed before I start playing. It's been a pretty slow process but speaking to a few AFL players about it, it gets pretty good quickly at the end so hopefully, that's the case in the next couple of weeks.”

If it wasn’t for his injury, Marsh, in all probability, would have been in contention for the No.6 slot in the Test side, after having impressed in his last outing in whites, in the final Ashes Test at The Oval last year. The 29-year-old all-rounder, who was omitted from Australia’s squad in all formats owing to injury, admitted that he might have missed the bus, but asserted that his full focus now will be to make heads turn in the Big Bash League.

"It's going to make it hard for me. They've picked their Test squad for the summer and I am not in it. I just want to get back and play Big Bash," he said.

"I'm really excited to get back, it's been a long few months and I can't wait."

Should Marsh, by chance, get fit in time for the India warm-up game, he will only play as a specialist batsman. The all-rounder revealed that he does not expect himself to be bowling at least until the start of the BBL, on December 10.

"At this stage, it will just be batting, I wouldn't imagine I would be bowling until midway through the Big Bash at this point in time."