Cricket Australia announce full Big Bash fixtures as Perth, NSW, Melbourne join list

In the full confirmed schedule for the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League, Cricket Australia have announced that all six cities part of the BBL will be hosting matches this season. While Tasmania, Queensland and South Australia were named earlier, WA, NSW, and Victoria have joined the list.
With a lot of challenges to overcome in terms of getting both Big Bash League and Australian men’s international cricket summer, Cricket Australia had to grapple with a lot of uncertainties, not least the strict border and quarantine regulations in place. However, they have finally been able to set up a calendar for the summer, including announcing the full schedule for the Big Bash League that will see all six participating teams having their home advantage.
"The League is delighted to confirm the boldest schedule in Australian sport since the pandemic began by committing to take matches to every club's home market in BBL|10. This schedule is a testament to the strength of the League and ensures our fans around the country will get the chance to see their BBL Clubs in action on home soil,” Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia's Head of Big Bash Leagues, said, according to Cricbuzz.
With the venues already being announced till December 31 earlier, now it has been revealed that Optus Stadium in Perth will be playing host to BBL on January 3. Four out of the five games will be home matches for Perth Scorchers while the BBL will move to Sydney from January 13. According to the itinerary, Sydney will host eight matches in total, with four each at the Sydney Cricket Ground and Sydney Showground Stadium.
Meanwhile, Cricket Australia have also decided not to sell any tickets for the Adelaide matches for the time being, with South Australia seeing a rise in Covid-19 cases. However, if the situation improves on a later date, they will start selling tickets for the spectators.
"The League is monitoring the situation in South Australia closely and is working with governments to understand its impact on the BBL|10 seasons. Information regarding tickets for remaining matches will be made available in due course,” the release added.
