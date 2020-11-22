WBBL 2020 | Sydney Sixers fined $25000 for fielding Hayley Silver-Holmes in playing XI
Cricket Australia has fined Sydney Sixers $25000 for an administrative error after they fielded Hayley Silver-Holmes in the playing XI without getting the clearance from the board. The board also cut down the fine to 25,000 from 50,000, owing to Sydney reporting the error from their side.
During Sydney Sixers’ must-win fixture against Melbourne Renegades, Renegades’ skipper Amy Satterthwaite won the toss and elected to field first but the real shock was when Ellyse Perry named ‘injured’ Hayley Silver-Holmes in the playing XI, despite the latter not being part of the 15-member squad for the game. This led to the Sydney Sixers being fined 25000 AUD for their actions, of which $15,000 is suspended for one year due to an administrative error.
The pacer, who had been ruled out previously due to a foot injury, made a return to the playing XI, without the franchise getting the clearance from WBBL's technical committee. However, the Sixers did not field the pacer in the second innings, playing one bowler short in a game that they eventually lost. The franchise got to know of the rules during the mid-game, after which they decided to report the same to the board.
After a hearing that took place, Cricket Australia's Senior Conduct Commissioner Alan Sullivan QC declared the offence as ‘serious,’ in what could have cost the franchise 50,000 AUD for their careless actions. However, Sullivan only levied a fine of up to 25,000, which was well backed by the authorities.
"Cricket Australia places a significant emphasis on the integrity of all competitions, including the compliance with its player contracting rules and regulations. This breach by the Sydney Sixers, while serious in nature, had a reduced impact due to the club's actions during last night's game,” said Sean Carroll, CA's head of integrity and Security.
"As such, we support the findings of Alan Sullivan QC, including the suspension of $15,000 of the $25,000 fine imposed,” he added.
"We commend the Sydney Sixers for their swift action and cooperation in addressing this error. In particular, we echo Alan Sullivan QC's praise for the Sixers' self-reporting and actions undertaken to minimise the impact of the breach on last night's match,” said Alistair Dobson, CA's head of Big Bash Leagues.
