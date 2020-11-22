Success of Indian pacers down to camaraderie, claims Mohammad Shami

Indian pacer Mohammad Shami has claimed that the quartet of himself, Bumrah, Ishant, and Umesh have no secret of success and that the solitary reason for the group thriving has been their impeccable camaraderie. Shami further revealed that there’s a healthy rivalry between all four pacers.

Known to be a spin-dominated country which had no scope for pacers thriving, since the inception of the sport, the quartet of Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, and Umesh Yadav turned the landscape of Indian cricket around post the turn of 2018. The debut of Jasprit Bumrah in January 2018 marked the beginning of a pace revolution of sorts in Indian cricket as post that, the aforementioned quartet marauded batsmen all around the world.

In the past 32 months, the quartet of Shami, Bumrah, Ishant, and Umesh have picked up a staggering 269 wickets between them, across conditions, and have proved to be the cornerstone of India’s dominance in the longest format.

All this and more, according to Shami, is down to the quartet’s camaraderie. Speaking to bcci.tv, the speedster credited the quartet’s success to the bond they share and claimed that there exists a healthy competition between the four.

"The success of this group is largely because of the camaraderie we share among ourselves. There is no real secret as such but it lies in each other's strengths. We have a common goal and all of us look to collectively achieve that," Shami told bcci.tv.

"There is a healthy competition but there is no rivalry within the group. If you look at the numbers, we have managed to pick 20 wickets almost on all our away tours. Even at home in the Freedom Trophy (against South Africa) or the pink-ball Test (against Bangladesh), the fast bowling group was very effective. We have a lot of discussion among ourselves. We hunt in pairs.”

While the duo of Shami and Bumrah are slated to play against the Aussies in all three formats, Ishant and Umesh, however, will only be present for the Tests, with the latter, who is currently in India, needing to pass a fitness test to join the rest of the squad members Down Under.