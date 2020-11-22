S Sreesanth to make return in President’s T20 Cup in Kerala

Many deemed S Sreesanth’s cricketing career to be over post his conviction in the IPL 2013 spot-fixing gate, which saw him be banned for seven years (reduced from a life ban), but despite nearing the age of 38, the speedster, recently, made his intentions of a comeback clear. Sreesanth revealed that he is vying to play in both first-class cricket and the IPL and claimed that he will do everything in his power to give himself the best shot of making a return to the big stage.