Reports | Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz and Amir to receive Category A match fees

Last year, both Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez came under the scanner for their dismal performances, and with age not being on their side, they both were dropped from the central-contracts list in 2019. While Malik has continued to struggle, Hafeez, who prolonged his retirement after T20 World Cup got postponed, has delivered strong performances over the past year, making him involved in the scheme of things of the national side.