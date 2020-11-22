IPL 2020 | Did KKR’s performance improve after Morgan became skipper, questions Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra, following the IPL season, has questioned whether KKR’s performance improved after Eoin Morgan took over the captaincy duties from Dinesh Karthik. He also raised questions over the decision to change skipper mid-season, with the team having won four out of their first seven games.

Mid-way through the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, Kolkata Knight Riders shocked the fans replacing Dinesh Karthik with Eoin Morgan as the skipper for the rest of the season even after the results were their way. At the time of Morgan’s appointment, KKR had won four of their first seven games, holding the fourth spot on the table.

While a lot of pundits prior to the tournament suggested that Morgan could replace Karthik mid-season, including Sunil Gavaskar, it ultimately landed the franchise in a mix. Eventually, the franchise finished outside the top four, failing to reach the playoff stage yet again in the competition. Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra, following the tournament, questioned whether KKR’s performance improved after Morgan was appointed as the new skipper.

“Did the team’s performances improve after the captaincy was handed over to Eoin Morgan? Is Eoin Morgan the right captain will also be a big question because he is an overseas player and is he right in terms of his tactics and is he a 100% certainty in the team although his performance was good at the end,” Chopra said in a video shared on his Facebook page, reported HT.

The former KKR player was also left fazed and disappointed when the team decided to change their leader even when the results were in their favour.

“Firstly, I am disappointed because when you win four of your first seven matches and if you replicate that performance, then you are through, eight victories were more than enough for you to qualify. Delhi actually came second with 16 points,” Chopra added.

Eventually, with just 14 points, KKR were knocked out of the tournament, owing to their poor net run-rate in comparison with Royal Challengers Bangalore.

“So if things go bad from there, you change the captaincy halfway, it has been said that Dinesh Karthik gave up the KKR captaincy but would he have done that?” he concluded.