AB de Villiers always in selection discussions when he is playing good cricket, reveals Mark Boucher

South African cricket coach Mark Boucher has revealed that AB de Villers is always in discussions to make a comeback into the national side when he is playing good cricket. He added that de Villiers had a good IPL season but he hasn’t had any discussion with the stalwart about his national future.
The former South African captain had proposed a return to international cricket to help his team in the 2019 World Cup but his request was rejected by Cricket South Africa back then as they didn’t want to tinker with the composition of the team. Given the quality of player that de Villiers is, and the kind of form he had displayed, this decision came as a huge surprise.
Earlier, incumbent South African head coach Mark Boucher indicated that the board was ready to welcome de Villiers with open arms but the omission of the right-hander from the limited-overs series squad against England has once again raised questions over the potential future of the 36-year-old in national colours.
But speaking ahead of the limited-overs series against England, Boucher revealed that de Villiers was in talks to make a comeback prior to the pandemic and added that he was yet to have talks with the 36-year-old with respect to his international future. Boucher, however, acknowledged de Villiers' sound performance in IPL 2020 and claimed that the veteran 'is always in the discussions' when he's playing good cricket.
“AB was in discussions before Covid, he is always in discussions when he is playing good cricket, to be honest with you. Going forward I haven’t had a discussion with him at all, he has been playing in the IPL. He had a very good IPL too,” Boucher was quoted as saying by News 18.
De Villiers had retired from international cricket in May 2018 but continued to appear in T20 Leagues. He recently publicly expressed his willingness to make a national comeback, but the Covid-19 pandemic threw a spanner in his works.
