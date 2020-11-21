Virat Kohli’s brand of cricket is top class and I look up to him, expresses Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav has expressed that Virat Kohli’s brand of cricket is top-class and the way he dominates the game is amazing, making the Mumbaikar look up to the Indian skipper. He added that the banter on the field with Virat Kohli was instinctive and they both laughed about it after the game.

IPL 2020 was nothing short of amazing for Suryakumar Yadav who lit up the whole tournament with his brilliant innings. Grabbing the opportunity to bat at number 3 with both hands, SKY looked like a man on a mission, where he started playing aggressive shots the moment he arrived on the crease. With this incredible season of 480 runs in 16 matches, SKY also became the first uncapped player to score over 2000 runs in IPL, continuing his great run of form from previous seasons. However, despite becoming consistent with his performances, SKY couldn’t find a spot in the Australian-bound Indian team.

Talking about the same, SKY expressed that he wanted to prove himself after not getting selected, and hence, the clinical knock against RCB just after the squad was announced, which paved the way for Mumbai’s victory tops his list of favourite innings. He revealed that he enjoys chasing and likes to dominate during his stay on the crease.

“It has to be my innings of 79 runs (in 43 balls) against Royal Bangalore Challengers (RCB). We were chasing 165. The opponents were coming at us hard and it was amazing to score freely and set up the win. I wanted to prove myself after not finding a place in the Australia-bound team. I also liked my innings of 79 runs (in 47 balls) against Rajasthan Royals. Although I love chasing, I enjoyed batting against a good bowling line-up. Chasing a target pumps me up. I like playing my shots and dominate during the chase,” Suryakumar Yadav said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

In the same match against RCB, as soon as Yadav came on to bat the Indian skipper Virat Kohli started a banter with the Mumbaikar to put him under pressure. However, the 30-year old didn’t back down from the challenge and stood tall against ‘fierce’ Kohli, where he also did the 'Calma' celebration to mark Mumbai Indians victory.

Yadav revealed that the whole banter was very instinctive and both of them laughed about it after the game along with Kohli praising the Mumbaikar for his brilliant innings. He expressed that Kolhi is a top-class player and his domination of the game is amazing.

“It was all very instinctive. Virat Kohli is a huge cricketing figure and he plays the game very aggressively. It was an important game for both teams and whatever happened, it did during the game. After the game, we laughed about it and he congratulated me on my batting. Virat’s brand of cricket is top class and the way he dominates world cricket is just amazing. I too look up to him. In the end it was great to win the game,” he said.

Yadav further added that selection is not on his mind as even Sachin Tendulkar had told him to concentrate on scoring runs.

“The selection is not in my hand. So, I don’t think much….Even Sachin Tendulkar “paaji” sent me a message asking me to continue scoring runs and I would like to use the chances and do well… I will try my best to be in contention for the World T20 team,” he added.