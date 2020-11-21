Suryakumar is a brilliant player, but he will have to be patient, opines Devang Gandhi

“I would request the experts that while they are talking about Suryakumar’s exclusion, they should also tell us who should have been kept out. India has a huge bench strength and the selection process is often about exclusion. There can be four equally good players for one slot. Obviously, you have to keep some talented players out. Suryakumar is a brilliant player, but he will have to be patient. He must keep performing. Mayank Agarwal is one batsman who barged into the squad, consistently performing well,” Gandhi said as quoted by TOI.