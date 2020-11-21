Sony Sports wins Lanka Premier League broadcast rights for South Asia

Today at 10:11 AM
In a big boost to the frailing fortune of Lanka Premier League, they have finally managed to scoop in Sony Sports as the broadcasting partner for South Asia, especially India. Meanwhile, tournament director Ravin Wickramasinghe has announced that Sky, Geo, and PTV will also telecast the matches.
The Lanka Premier League have suffered as many organising hassles as any sporting events in the recent memory, with the tournament being postponed thrice before being finalised for a November 26 kick-start. They have finally got a broadcaster on board as well to capitalise on the Indian advertising market with Sony Sports being the primary broadcaster.
Sony will broadcast the tournament throughout much of South Asia, particularly in India, while PTV will telecast the games in Pakistan and Sky Sports in the UK. As a matter of fact, the league has been able to bring in players from Pakistan, India, and other nations to keep all sectors interested.
"LPL's broadcasting partner's - Sky, Sony, Geo, and PTV - global reach will help the League grow in stature and will help the league connect with millions of fans across the globe," tournament director Ravin Wickramasinghe said, reported ESPN Cricinfo.
The opening venture of the LPL will begin on November 26 and will go on till December 16 with all the matches slated to be played at the Sooriyawewa stadium near Hambantota.
