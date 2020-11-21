MI doesn't believe in chopping and changing; Surya was dejected after IND rejection, says Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has asserted that MI doesn't believe in chopping and changing and also how dejected Suryakumar Yadav after India rejection. Mumbai went on win their fifth title under the able leadership of Rohit in IPL 2020 as they defeated Delhi Capitals in the Grand Finale.

Mumbai Indians have developed into a formidable franchise under Rohit Sharma and they are talked up as arguably the best T20 side in the world. With the likes of Rohit, Hardik, Bumrah, Pollard, Boult, MI have a plethora of superstars in their ranks. They have won five IPL titles, which is the most by any IPL team and interestingly, all the five titles have come in last eight years only. IPL 2020 saw one of the most dominating performances by the Men in Blue and it was the first time when they won back-to-back IPL titles.

Generally, a lot of people say that Rohit is lucky to have got such a strong side at his disposal but the man himself doesn't agree with this school of thought as he feels that this team have been built up over the years and also they don't believe in chopping and changing.

"Yeah, we have a (Kieron) Pollard, a Hardik (Pandya), (Jasprit) Bumrah; but has anybody thought why this team is successful?", Rohit told PTI, reported TOI.

"A lot of people, I hear, say that can he (Rohit) do it with other teams? Firstly, why shall I need to do it with other teams? There is a certain way this franchise wants to go and same direction I want to go as well, both as a player and leader," he explained.

He said that the team was not made overnight but made over the years.

"Did this team become good overnight? No. It's just that this franchise doesn't believe in chopping and changing. And every player, including Rohit Sharma, was available (2011) at auctions. Just that MI picked and believed in building a team."

One of the major reasons behind Mumbai's fifth title win was their strong bowling line-up as Trent Boult complimented Jasprit Bumrah perfectly. Boult was, in fact, the highest wicket-taker in powerplay overs in the recently-concluded season. Rohit declared that he was proud of the fact that he got him in the side as he delivered the goods.

"Trent Boult was with Delhi last year and before that with Sunrisers. We needed someone to provide wickets upfront and who could swing the ball. We strongly pursued him and got him from Capitals, something I am proud of," Rohit said.

Suryakumar Yadav was one of the batting stars of the season for MI and had one of his best seasons yet was overlooked from the Indian side that was picked for Australia. Recalling how dejected Surya was, Rohit could sense he's going in right direction in his career when he came up and told the skipper that he will win games for Mumbai Indians.

"We were sitting in our team room and I could feel he was dejected. But I didn't go and speak to him. It was he who came up and said, 'Don't worry I will get over it and win the matches for MI'. And when he said that I also realized he is heading in right direction not only in terms of IPL but in his overall career. There are a lot of India games and his time will come," Rohit stated.