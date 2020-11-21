I've got to work hard to get an opportunity in the Test side, insists Lockie Ferguson

Lockie Ferguson has insisted that he will have to work hard to get included in NZ’s Test side with Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Neil Wagner performing consistently and Kyle Jamieson establishing himself in the side. He added that such a strong bowling lineup puts pressure to perform at all levels.

New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has established himself in the limited-overs squad through consistent performances since 2016. But, he didn’t get an opportunity to showcase his skills in the longest format of the game until last year when he made his long-awaited Test debut against Australia. However, his debut didn’t go as planned as he could bowl only 11 overs before he limping off with a calf injury in Perth.

After his injury, his Auckland teammate Kyle Jamieson seized the opportunity to establish himself in the Test side and took nine wickets in the two-match Test series against India. Ferguson reckoned that it is really hard to get into the Test side as there is so much depth in the squad with Trent Boult, Tim Southee, and Neil Wagner being the certain pick.

"The Test side is a really tough team to make, there is so much depth," Ferguson told reporters as quoted by TOI.

"When you see the depth, Kyle Jamieson ... coming through and taking his opportunity and playing very well, puts pressure on other bowlers to perform well all through the levels.”

Not getting demotivated by the competition, Ferguson further insisted that he will have to work hard to get into the side and he will leave no stones unturned to achieve that.

“I think it's great. For me, honestly, if it means I've got to work hard to get an opportunity and have a chance for that side ... I'll do everything I can to take it with open arms," he said.

Ferguson was not named in the 13-man Test squad to face West Indies in two games starting on Dec. 3 but has been retained for the three T20 matches, which start on Friday in Auckland.