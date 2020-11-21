IND vs AUS | The confidence Ricky Ponting instills, he's as good as you'll get, reveals Marcus Stoinis

Aussie all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has said that the confidence that Ponting instills, he is as good a coach you will get ahead of the India ODIs. Ponting, who was head coach of Delhi Capitals, has joined Aussie head coach Justin Langer in coaching staff for the white-ball series against India.

Marcus Stoinis had his best IPL season yet as he hammered 352 runs in 2020 IPL at a great strike rate of 148.52 and played some great cameos besides taking big wickets with the ball in hand. He prospered greatly with Delhi Capitals, who have Ricky Ponting as their head coach as he used him effectively throughout the season and didn't even drop him when he was going through a dry spell in middle of the tournament, backing him to the hilt, which worked for the bulky all-rounder.

Now, the right-handed all-rounder is all set to be joined by his countryman and Delhi Capitals coach in the Australian national team as Ricky Ponting will be part of Justin Langer's coaching staff for the limited-overs series against India that starts from November 27 in Sydney. Stoinis revealed that Ponting is a 'big believer' in him and gives him important roles like we saw in IPL where he was used as a floater. Stoinis is ready for such a role against the Men in Blue too.

"Punter's (Ponting) a big believer in me and wants to give me responsibility in the teams that he's been in charge of, but I've got to be adaptable," Stoinis told press, reported TimesofIndia.com.

"I'm just happy to be involved wherever they feel I can have my biggest impact in the game. Whether that's at the top or the middle and I've had these conversations with Ricky and said 'just let me know and I'll put the pads on'."

Stoinis who has been blown hot and cold with Australian team also added that the confidence Ricky Ponting instills, he's as good as a coach you can get.

"The confidence he instills, the way he teaches you, he's as good as you'll get," Stoinis said.

"I don't think he's in the business of changing careers but like all those good coaches you don't really know you're being coached until you look back and realize (what he did was) bloody important."

The three-match ODI series between Australia and India starts from November 27, which will be followed by three T20Is.